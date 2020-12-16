Fight against doping is one of Russia’s top priorities, says Sports Minister Matytsin

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. One of the most important tasks of the Russian Sports Ministry is the fight against the use of performance enhancing drugs, Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Wednesday.

"The fight against doping remains one of the top and most important tasks of our work," Matytsin said during a session of the Sports Ministry earlier in the day.

"This issue requires a thorough interaction with international organizations, but the most important is to outline the system of our work regarding educational and administrative supervision aspects in collaboration with the [sports] and the national regional entities," Matytsin said.