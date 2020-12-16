FIA Formula 1 Team AlphaTauri replaces Russia’s Kvyat with Japanese racer Tsunoda

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Japanese auto racer Yuki Tsunoda has signed a contract with F1 Team AlphaTauri to race in the 2021 FIA (the International Automobile Federation) Formula One World Championship, the team announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Japanese driver will replace in AlphaTauri previous racer Daniil Kvyat of Russia teaming up with Pierre Gasly of France.

"Scuderia AlphaTauri is pleased to announce Yuki Tsunoda will partner Pierre Gasly for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship," the statement reads.

"Yuki is part of both the Red Bull Junior Team and the Honda’s young driver program and finished third in this year’s FIA Formula 2 Championship driving for Carlin," the statement continues. "That result means the 20-year-old from Kanagawa, Japan, qualifies for a Formula 1 Super License."

Commenting on Kvyat’s replacement with Tsunoda, AlphaTauri Team Principal Franz Tost said: "Red Bull has been following Yuki’s career for a while now and I am sure he will be a great asset to our team."

"Watching him in Formula 2 this year, he has demonstrated the right mix of racing aggression and good technical understanding," the statement from Tost runs. "During the test in Imola in November when he drove our 2018 car, his lap times were very consistent over a race simulation, he progressed throughout the day and gave our engineers useful feedback."

The Japanese auto racer said in turn: "Like most racing drivers, it has always been my goal to race in Formula 1, so I am very happy with this news."

"I must also thank the teams that I have raced with to get to this point, particularly Carlin, with whom I have learned so much this year," he added. "I realize that I will be carrying the hopes of a lot of Japanese F1 fans next year and I will be doing my best for them too."

Kvyat, 26, debuted in F1 in 2014 becoming Russia’s second driver to compete in the prestigious FIA F1 auto racing. Kvyat finished the 2020 FIA F1 World Championship in 14th place with 32 points.

The first Russian racer in Formula One was Vitaly Petrov, who made his debut in 2010 and retired after the 2012 season.

Kvyat raced for F1 Teams Red Bull and Toro Rosso at different times between 2014 and 2017. Kvyat missed the 2018 season and was back again racing for Team Toro Rosso in 2019, 2020.

In all, Kvyat raced in 110 F1 Grands Prix booking a record of one of the fastest laps and stepping on the podium three times.