Lokomotiv Moscow FC forward Ze Luis diagnosed in Italy with positive COVID-19 case

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian football club Lokomotiv Moscow’s striker Ze Luis, who is currently staying in Italy, has been diagnosed with a positive COVID-19 case, a source in the press office of the Russian football club announced on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old forward from Cape Verde sustained an injury on December 1 during the UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) Champions League match between Lokomotiv Moscow FC and Austria’s Salzburg FC (1-3).

Following a medical examination after the match, Ze Luis was diagnosed with a bone fracture in one of his feet. A week later, he took off to Italy’s Rome for a surgery and the following medical treatment. His novel coronavirus test was negative before he left Russia for Italy.

"A test for the novel coronavirus of Ze Luis returned a positive result," the source told TASS. "He shows no [COVID-19] symptoms and is waiting for the complete recovery to undergo the scheduled surgery."

Ze Luis left Portugal’s FC Porto for Lokomiv Moscow FC in the summer of 2020 and playing for the Russian football club he booked one goal and three assists.

Global coronavirus crisis

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 73,453,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,633,940 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 51,543,530 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 2,707,945 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,149,610 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 47,968 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.