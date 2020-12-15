AIBA’s new President Kremlev rules out doping abuse problems in amateur boxing

MOSCOW, December 15. Umar Kremlev, who was elected last week as the president of the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA), told TASS on Tuesday that there is no problem of doping abuse in amateur boxing.

"We are currently revising the statistics and we will see," Kremlev said in an interview with TASS.

"As of now, we can say that we have no such problem," he stated. "However, we would like to keep preventive measures in place against it."

Secretary General of Russia’s Boxing Federation Kremlev was elected president of the Amateur International Boxing Association at AIBA’s Congress meeting over the past weekend.

Ramie Al-Masri of Germany, Anas Al Otaiba of the United Arab Emirates, Suleyman Mikayilov of Azerbaijan, Domingo Solano of the Dominican Republic, Boris van der Vorst of the Netherlands and Interim AIBA President Mohamed Moustahsane of Morocco had run for AIBA president. Later, Solano and al-Masri pulled out of the election.

The Russian presidential candidate secured 57.33% of the vote, followed by van der Vorst with 30% of the vote and Moustahsane with 12.67%. Kremlev, 38, was elected the secretary general of the Russian Boxing Federation in 2017. He is also First Vice-President of the European Boxing Confederation (EUBC).