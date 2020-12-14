Russian WBC Interim Champion Povetkin’s boxing bout against Dillian Whyte postponed

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. An earlier scheduled January 2021 fight between Russia’s WBC (the World Boxing Council) Interim Heavyweight Champion Alexander Povetkin and Britain’s Dillian Whyte has been postponed indefinitely, Andrei Ryabinsky, the head of Boxing World promotion company, told TASS on Monday.

On November 3, Povetkin was rushed to one of the hospitals in Moscow, after he had been diagnosed with a positive COVID-19 case. A source in the boxer’s team told TASS two weeks ago that Povetkin had completely recovered from the novel coronavirus and resumed with his trainings.

The boxer was discharged from the hospital on November 10 and continued his anti-coronavirus treatment at home.

Povetkin was initially set for a return bout against Britain’s Dillian Whyte on November 21, however, the fight was postponed indefinitely after Povetkin was reported to contract COVID-19. Later reports suggested late January 2021 as a provisional date for the Povetkin-Whyte bout.

"There will be no fight with Whyte in November," Ryabinsky stated in an interview with TASS. "We have underestimated the consequences of the virus and everything did not go as smoothly as we hoped for."

"Alexander [Povetkin] has been hospitalized again for a medical examination," he continued. "He has been discharged from the hospital in the recent days and starts with his training sessions. We will be amplifying his training sessions stage by stage under a strict observance of doctors."