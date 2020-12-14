Eight Russian track and field athletes included in 2021 World Athletics doping pool

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Eight Russian track and field athletes, including 2019 world champions Maria Lasitskene in high jump and Anzhelika Sidorova in pole vault, have been included in the doping pool of World Athletics for the year of 2021, a senior official with the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) told TASS on Monday.

"An overall representation of Russian track and field athletes in the international doping pool for the next year has not changed in comparison with 2020," RusAF anti-doping coordinator Robert Popov said in an interview with TASS.

"The new list still includes Maria Lasitskene, Mikhail Akimenko and Ilya Ivanyuk [high jump]; Anzhelika Sidorova and Timur Morgunov [pole vault]; Ilya Shkurenev [decathlon]; Sergei Shubenkov [110m hurdles]; and Vasily Mizinov [race walk]," Popov said.

The above-mentioned eight athletes were also listed earlier in the year in the extended doping pool of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

The international federation, World Athletics, suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue.

World Athletics, however, allowed clean athletes from Russia to participate in international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF is reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating in all international track and field tournaments under the national flag.

The suspension of Russia’s governing athletics body has been ruled to remain in force 15 times since its introduction in 2015.