Umar Kremlev elected president of Amateur International Boxing Association

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Secretary General of Russia’s Boxing Federation Umar Kremlev has been elected president of the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA) at its congress held online on Saturday.

Ramie Al-Masri of Germany, Anas Al Otaiba of the United Arab Emirates, Suleyman Mikayilov of Azerbaijan, Domingo Solano of the Dominican Republic, Boris van der Vorst of the Netherlands and Interim AIBA President Mohamed Moustahsane of Morocco had run for AIBA president. Later, Solano and al-Masri pulled out of the election.

Kremlev secured 57.33% of the vote, followed by van der Vorst with 30% of the vote and Moustahsane with 12.67%.

Kremlev, 38, was elected Secretary General of the Russia’s Boxing Federation in 2017. He is also First Vice-President of the European Boxing Confederation (EUBC).