Russia’s Umar Kremlev runs for president of Amateur International Boxing Association

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. A Congress meeting of the Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA) is set to elect a new president of the federation this month.

Due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus the 2020 AIBA Congress is set to take place on December 12-13 in an on-line format. Umar Kremlev, a member of the AIBA Executive Committee, is one of the candidates running for the post of the AIBA president.

On November 30, 2018, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) halted all planning for the 2020 Olympic boxing competitions in Tokyo. That decision followed an investigation into activities of the International Boxing Association.

The IOC claimed at that time that the organization’s financial operations, management and ethics raised suspicions. The IOC also voiced its concern over Gafur Rakhimov’s appointment to the post of the president of AIBA, claiming the boxing official from Uzbekistan had been targeted by the US Treasury Department and was suspected of connections with an international criminal network.

The AIBA Executive Committee announced on March 23, 2019 its decision to appoint Mohamed Moustahsane of Morocco to the post of the AIBA Interim President in place of Rakhimov.

In June 2019, the IOC ruled at its 134th session in Lausanne to strip the world’s governing boxing body AIBA of its Olympic status, but also made a decision to keep the sport of boxing on the program of the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

However, the IOC and the IPC (the International Paralympic Committee) announced on March 24, 2020 a decision to postpone for one year the tournaments in Japan due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo-2020 Olympics Local Organizing Committee, announced on March 30, 2020 that the Summer Olympic Games in Japan next year will start on July 23 and the Summer Paralympic Games will begin on August 24.