Lawyer Anatoly Kucherena to join RUSADA supervisory board to press for athletes’ interests

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russian lawyer Anatoly Kucherena has agreed to join the supervisory board of the Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA, because he hopes that in this capacity, he will have greater resources to press for the interests of Russian athletes.
"I accepted this proposal because I cannot afford to stay aloof from what is happening to our sports and to our athletes," Kucherena told TASS on Friday. "I cannot be indifferent to our sports and this was the main reason that influenced my decision. I hope that as a professional lawyer and public figure I will exert every effort and use all my capabilities and experience to ease the plight of our athletes and Russian sports."
RUSADA’s supervisory board will start sessions on January 1. Its members are lawyer Anatoly Kucherena, director of the European Studies Institute at the MGIMO University, Tamara Shashikhina, chief of the international law department of the Kutafin Moscow State Legal University, Nataliya Sokolova, Professor Vitaly Vinogradov, of the Russian State Humanitarian University, and sports physician, independent expert of the world anti-doping agency WADA, Sergey Ilyukov, and also two members of the previous board: Vice-President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vladimir Chekhonin, and cosmonaut, Hero of Russia Sergey Ryazansky.
The decision to terminate the powers of previous members of RUSADA’s supervisory board ahead of time was made on November 24, because the new WADA code that has come into force stipulates representatives of the executive bodies of power, the Olympic and Paralympic committees, and sports federations and organizations will be no longer able to take seats on management bodies.