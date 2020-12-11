Lawyer Anatoly Kucherena to join RUSADA supervisory board to press for athletes’ interests

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russian lawyer Anatoly Kucherena has agreed to join the supervisory board of the Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA, because he hopes that in this capacity, he will have greater resources to press for the interests of Russian athletes.

"I accepted this proposal because I cannot afford to stay aloof from what is happening to our sports and to our athletes," Kucherena told TASS on Friday. "I cannot be indifferent to our sports and this was the main reason that influenced my decision. I hope that as a professional lawyer and public figure I will exert every effort and use all my capabilities and experience to ease the plight of our athletes and Russian sports."