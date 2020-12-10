Russian Olympic chief: We will keep financing national team for Summer Games in Japan

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has approved its financial plan for the year of 2021, which means that the organization maintains its financing of the national team’s preparations for the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Thursday.

The Russian Olympic Committee Executive Board held a session earlier in the day discussing among other issues the national team’s preparations for the Summer Olympic Games in Japan next summer.

"We have approved a financial plan for the year of 2021, which includes all events regarding the preparations for the Games in Tokyo - rescheduled for the year of 2021," Pozdnyakov told journalists.

"The Russian Olympic Committee enters the new year as a financially stable organization, which is ready to provide the financing of the national team for the Olympic Games," the ROC chief added.

"We have conducted two large-scale researches in regard to the present-day issue and they took into account the macroeconomic figures," Pozdnyakov said. "The results of the research work provided us with a clear picture of the financing in regard to financing of the sports federations."

"The ROC put forward a number of measures aimed to increase the activities of [the Russian sports] federations]," Pozdnyakov added.

The IOC (the International Olympic Committee) and the IPC (the International Paralympic Committee) announced on March 24 a decision to postpone for one year the Olympic and Paralympic tournaments in Japan due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo-2020 Olympics Local Organizing Committee, announced on March 30 that the Summer Olympic Games in Japan next year will start on July 23 and the Summer Paralympic Games will begin on August 24.

Addressing an on-line IOC session in July, Yoshiro Mori stated that all venues and the schedule of competitions would remain unchanged for the 2021 Summer Olympic Games.

Global coronavirus crisis

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 69,569,870 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,582,100 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 48,241,680 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.