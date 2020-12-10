Russia’s national team to receive financial assistance for Summer Olympics in Tokyo

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has approved a financial plan for the year of 2021 and the organizations is ready to step up its preparations for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Thursday.

The ROC Executive Board convened for a session in Moscow discussing among other issues preparations of the national team for the Japan Olympic Games, which were moved for the next year due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We have conducted two large-scale researches in regard to the present-day issue and they took into account the macroeconomic figures," Pozdnyakov said. "The results of the research work provided us with a clear picture of the financing in regard to financing of the sports federations."

"The ROC put forward a number of measures aimed to increase the activities of [the Russian sports] federations]," Pozdnyakov added.