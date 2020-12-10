Russia’s national football team rounds up this year in 39th place of FIFA World Ranking

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The Russian national football team finished this year in 39th place of national squads with 1,461 points, according to the new FIFA World Ranking list published on Thursday.

Compared to the previous FIFA Ranking List, issued on November 27, the Russian national team had no progress compared to last month’s FIFA ratings, when it moved five places down from its 39th position in the previous edition of the FIFA World Ranking.

The Top-10 of the FIFA Rankings List for the Year of 2020 remained unchanged in comparison with the edition, issued last month.

"While 2020 has certainly had major disruptions, Belgium still managed to claim the title of FIFA World Ranking Team of the Year for the third consecutive time," according to the FIFA statement.

"The 1,082 full internationals were played in 2019, the biggest number since the Ranking was introduced in 1993," the statement from FIFA reads. "By contrast, just 352 matches took place in 2020. Not since 1987 (323 matches), have so few fixtures taken place in a calendar year."

The national team of Belgium finished the year in the top of the newly-published FIFA World Ranking with 1,780 points and they are followed by Reigning World Champions France (1,755 points) in 2nd place and Brazil with 1,743 points in 3rd place.

"Winners of six of their eight matches in 2020, the Red Devils [Belgium] are not the only ones to see their position unchanged. Their three immediate pursuers - France (2nd), Brazil (3rd) and England (4th) - retain their respective rankings," according to the statement.

The rest of the Top-10 after the current podium of Belgium, France and Brazil are: 4th England (1,670 points); 5th Portugal (1,662 points); 6th Spain (1,645); 7th Argentina (1,642); 8th Uruguay (1,639); 9th Mexico (1,632) and 10th Italy (1,625).

The next edition of FIFA’s World Ranking list is due to be published on February 18, 2021.