UEFA visit to St. Petersburg ahead of Euro 2020 planned for February-March

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The visit of UEFA representatives to St. Petersburg, where several European Championship matches will be held, will take place in late February-early March, UEFA Executive Committee member and General Director of the Russian organizational committee for Euro 2020 Alexei Sorokin told TASS.

The Euro 2020 will be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021 across 12 cities. St. Petersburg will host three group-stage matches and one quarterfinal.

"As it is scheduled, UEFA representatives are supposed to visit St. Petersburg in late February-early March," Sorokin noted.