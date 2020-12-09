Russia bids to host 2021 European Breakdancing Championship

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The All Russian Federation of DanceSport and Acrobatic Rock'n'Roll (FDSAAR) has submitted a bid to host the 2021 European Breakdancing Championship, Vadim Permyakov, the FDSAAR executive director, told TASS on Wednesday.

"Russia has submitted a bid for hosting the European Breakdancing Championship in 2021," Permyakov said. "We hope to get a positive response and the first ever European Breakdancing Championship will be held in Russia’s Sochi."

"We intend to bring together a decent company of the European countries, for the tournament to unite leading break dance athletes from Europe and Russia," Permyakov added.

Earlier this year, the sport of breakdancing was officially introduced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to the program of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in the French capital of Paris.