Sanya to host Hainan Marathon on January 10

SANYA, December 8. /TASS/. About 10,000 people will take part in the marathon, which will be held in Hainan's Sanya on January 10, 2021, Xinhua reported on Tuesday citing the organizers of the race.

The marathon's program will include three distances: a full marathon, a half marathon and a mini-marathon. In total, about 10,000 participants have already registered for various distances. Of these, 3,000 will run a full marathon, 6,000 people will opt for the half marathon distance, and the rest will take part in the minimarathon.

All participants will start from the south gate of the Meilichzhiguan Theater, and finish it at different points depending on the distance of the race. The finish line for those running the full distance will be located at Haiyue Square in Sanyawan Bay.

The Hainan Marathon has been held in Sanya since 2016.