Alena Kostornaia set to compete at 2020 Russian Figure Skating Championship this month

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia’s figure skater Alena Kostornaia, who is the winner of the 2020 ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Austria’s Graz, has made the shortlist of the 2020 Russian Figure Skating Championship, the press service of the Russian Figure Skating Federation (RFSF) announced on Wednesday.

The 2020 Russian Figure Skating Championship is scheduled to be held in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk on December 24-26.

In addition to winning the 2020 ISU European Figure Skating Championships, Kostornaia is also the 2019-20 Grand Prix Final champion, the 2019 Internationaux de France champion, the 2019 NHK Trophy champion and the 2019 CS Finlandia Trophy champion.

The figure skater currently holds the world record for the highest total (247.59 points) and short program (85.45) scores.

On July 31, world’s famous figure skating coach from Russia, Eteri Tutberidze, announced that she had parted ways with her student Alena Kostornaia. The 17-year-old figure skater was reported to join two-time Olympic champion Evgeni Plushenko's team.