MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Krasnodar football club drawed 1:1 with UK’s Chelsea in the final round of the UEFA Champions League group stage early on Wednesday.

Jorginho scored for Chelsea on penalty 28 minutes into the game. Remy Cabella netted the ball for Krasnodar (24’).

In another Group E match on Tuesday night, Spain’s Sevilla defeated France’s Rennes 3:1.

Krasnodar lost all chances of making it into the tournament's playoff after losing 1:2 to Spain’s Sevilla at home overnight to November 25. However, the Russian football club is ranked third in Group E, which gives it an opportunity to play in the 1/16 final of the UEFA Europa League.

Chelsea is at the top of the group with 14 points, followed by Sevilla (13). Krasnodar is third with five points. Rennes is fourth with one point.