Zenit loses 1:2 to Borussia Dortmund in UEFA Champions League

ST. PETERSBURG, December 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg lost 1:2 at home to Germany's Borussia Dortmund in the last round of the UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday.

The goal for Zenit was scored by Sebastian Driussi 16 minutes into the game. Lukasz Piszczek (68’) and Axel Witsel (78’) netted the ball for Borussia Dortmund.

Zenit, which failed to win any UEFA Champions League group stage games in the current season, lost all hopes of making it into the playoff back on November 25. The team’s latest victory in the Champions League took place more than a year ago, on November 27, 2019, when Zenit defeated France’s Lyon 2:0 at home. However, this did not prevent Zenit from finishing last in the group during the previous season.

Having won only one point during the current season, Zenit holds the last spot in Group F. Borussia holds the top spot in the group with 13 points, followed by Lazio with ten points. Both teams have made it into the playoff round. Belgium’s Brugge is third with eight points, and will compete in the 1/16 finals of the Europa League.