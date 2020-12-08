Belarus and Latvia to host 2021 IIHF World Championship’s matches as scheduled, says Fasel

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The 2021 IIHF (the International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship in Belarus in Latvia should not be held as a hostage tournament ‘of some political games,’ IIHF President Rene Fasel told TASS on Tuesday.

The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced earlier in the day a set of provisional sanctions against the Belarusian National Olympic Committee (NOC).

The set of the imposed IOC Executive Board’s measures in regard to the Belarusian Olympic Committee ruled in particular to: "Exclude the currently elected members of the Executive Board of the NOC of Belarus from all IOC events and activities, including the Olympic Games." The IOC also that it ruled to "Suspend any discussions with the NOC of Belarus regarding the hosting of future IOC events."

Reached by a TASS correspondent on Tuesday to comment on the IOC decision and the 2021 IIHF World Championship in Belarus and Latvia, Fasel said that: "Regarding the World Championship it will be an only decision made by the International Ice Hockey Federation."

The IIHF president also told TASS that it would be up to the IIHF, ‘to call or not to call,’ the start to the international ice hockey World Championship in Belarus and Latvia next year.

"I think, [IOC President] Thomas Bach always made it clear that it will be the only decision of the IIHF and not the IOC regarding the organization of the [IIHF] World Championships," Fasel stated.

"We still have time to make our decision. We are planning to go to Belarus to meet the people there and have a look," Fasel, 70, said adding that under new circumstances he could not travel at the moment due to his the earlier reported positive case of COVID-19.

Fasel was quoted as saying in a statement earlier in the day that his test for COVID-19 returned a positive result and he was placed under 10-day self-isolation. The head of the world’s governing ice hockey body stated that IIHF General Secretary Horst Lichtner was also diagnosed with a positive case of the novel coronavirus.

Both Fasel and Lichtner were scheduled to travel this week to Belarus, which is set to host the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship jointly with Latvia.

"As soon as we will be able to travel, we will be in touch with Belarus to prepare for a discussion with them," the IIHF president said. "We monitor the situation quite carefully and we will see."

"Our [IIHF] goal is to go to Belarus. We wish to go there for the fans, because they deserve to go there and not be under a political pressure," Fasel stated. "We do not want to be a hostage of some political games."

"Health and safety is our first priority…, for all of our fans, players, for all off our people going there," Fasel added.

The 2021 IIHF World Championship was initially scheduled to be co-hosted by Latvia and Belarus between May 7 and 23, 2021. However, the IIHF Congress on June 22, 2020 announced new dates for the 2021 World Championship in Latvia and Belarus, taking into account the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

Matches of the 2021 IIHF World Championship in the Latvian capital of Riga and the Belarusian capital of Minsk were moved to be played between May 21 and June 6, 2021. The IIHF also stated in April that the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, which was scheduled to take place in Switzerland’s Zurich and Lausanne on May 8-24, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

