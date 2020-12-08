Russian team to fight for top spot in 2022 World Cup qualifying group - RFU

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russia’s national football team has all chances to fight for the top spot in a group of the 2022 World Cup qualifying draw, Honorary President of the Russian Football Union Vyacheslav Koloskov told TASS.

The draw was held on Monday and Russia will face the teams of Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Cyprus and Malta.

"It’s a good draw. I’m not 100% sure, but I’m convinced that we will be able to fight for the top spot in the group. This will depend on whether the entire team plays and if there are no injuries and if the leaders are physically fit, namely the goalkeeper," Koloskov said.

According to him, Russia’s team should better play against its key rivals in summer.

World Cup qualifiers will begin on March 24-25, 2021 and the key stage will be over on October 16. Matches of the second round will be held on March 24, 25, 28 and 29, 2022. The final stage will run from November 21 to December 18 in Qatar.