European Handball Federation issues safety warning to Russian women’s national team

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The European Handball Federation (EHF) has issued a warning to Russia’s national women’s handball team citing violations of regulations against the spread of the novel coronavirus, the press service of the EHF announced on Monday.

Danish television channel TV2 reported earlier that Russian national team’s Head Coach Ambros Martin had contact with Denis Bogomolov, a representative of the Russian Handball Federation.

Martin was reported to be beyond the so-called "safety bubble" during the championship in Denmark, failed to wear a protective mask and, according to the Danish television channel, shook hands with Bogomolov.

The European Handball Federation also issued warnings over a failure to abide by the safety rules to national teams from Spain, Serbia, Croatia and the Czech Republic.

Matches of the 2020 European Women’s Handball Championship are hosted by Denmark between December 3 and 20. A total of 16 national teams qualified for the biennial tournament as divided into four groups (Groups A-D).

The matches of the European handball championship are scheduled to be played in the Danish cities of Herning and Kolding.

The Russian national team was placed in Group B of the Preliminary Round of the 2020 European Women’s Handball Championship along with the teams from Sweden, Spain and the Czech Republic.

EHF Women’s Handball Championships

The biennial European Women’s Handball Championship was scheduled to be co-hosted in 2020 by Denmark and Norway, while the 2022 edition was slated to be held in North Macedonia, Montenegro and Slovenia.

The previous edition of the European Women’s Handball Championship was hosted by France in 2018, when the team of hosts won the championship defeating Russia 24-21 in the final match.

In September 2019, the Russian Handball Federation (RHF) submitted a bid to host the 2024 European Women’s Handball Championship in Russia. The bid offered four Russian cities as the venues for matches of the 2024 European Women’s Handball Championship - Moscow, Krasnodar, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don. In January 2020, the European Handball Federation awarded the hosting rights to Austria, Hungary and Switzerland.

Global coronavirus crisis

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 67,559,790 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,544,560 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 46,732,590 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.