Russia’s Robert Shwartzman to stay with Team Prema for 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship

TASS. December 7. Russian motor racer Robert Shwartzman will continue racing for Team Prema in 2021 FIA Formula 2 World Championship, the press office of the team said in a statement on Monday.

"Prema Racing and Robert Shwartzman will extend their commitment to the FIA Formula 2 Championship throughout the 2021 season," the statement from the team reads. "The Russian, a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, will return for his second year in the series after cruising to six podiums including four race wins, the highest amount of race victories among his fellow contenders."

The Russian racer finished the 2020 F2 World Championship fourth in the overall drivers’ standings. In October 2017, Shwartzman became the first Russian ever to join the Ferrari Driver Academy at the age of 18 alongside trainees Giuliano Alesi, Marcus Armstrong, Enzo Fittipaldi, Antonio Fuoco, Charles Leclerc and Guan Yu Zhou.

"He is now set for his fourth consecutive season under the PREMA banner, aiming to take another key step in his successful career so far," according to the statement.

Commenting on Shwartzman’s stay for another season, Prema Team Principal Rene Rosin said: "We are delighted to extend our relationship with Robert into the 2021 season."

"We thoroughly enjoyed working with him so far and we are really proud of his continued progress," the head of Team Prema continued. "He truly has a rare talent, and we are looking forward to seeing him take another step next year."

"In 2020, he immediately proved he could run for wins, and we want to build on that immediacy to be consistent contenders in 2021," Rosin added.

The 21-year-old Russian racer stated that he was "happy" to continue his cooperation with F2 Team Prema next year.

"I am happy to race in Formula 2 with PREMA again in 2021," the statement from Shwartzman reads. "Our target as a team is obviously to win and make progress in terms of results from this season, working hard, improving the car but also enjoying another year by staying together and having fun."

"It will be our fourth year working together, and we are going to make the most out of it. I want to thank everybody who supports me for their dedication and commitment," Shwartzman added.

In September 2019, Shwartzman finished second at his home Grand Prix in the Russian resort city of Sochi securing an overall win in the 2019 Formula 3 Championship and was promoted to race for F2 series starting in 2020. He was racing this year in FIA Formula 2 Championship for Team Prema partnering German racer Mick Schumacher.

Shwartzman and Schumacher raced against each other back in 2018 FIA F3 series with Schumacher winning the championship and Shwartzman taking third place in the overall standings.

Mick Schumacher, the son of legendary F1’s seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher, is the winner of 2018 Formula 3 series and racing in F2 series last year for Team Prema he finished 12th in the overall standings. Schumacher stated later in 2019 that his ambition was to win the Formula 2 World Championship in 2020.

Mick Shumacher kept his word and became the 2020 FIA F2 world champion following the final two races at F2 Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain over the past weekend. Late last week, F1 Team Haas announced that it signed a multi-year contract with Schumacher, who eventually teamed up with Russia’s Nikita Mazepin in the US F1 racing squad starting next year.