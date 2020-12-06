Rodchenkov Act to help eradicate cheating in sports - US Olympic Committee

NEW YORK, December 6. /TASS/. The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) thinks that the Rodchenkov Act, which gives US officials the power to prosecute individuals for doping violations at sports events involving American athletes, will help eradicate cheating in international sports, USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland stated on Twitter on Saturday.

"The passage of the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act demonstrates the importance of the ongoing fight against cheating in international sport," she said. "Having a fair and effective international anti-doping program is vital to ensuring that the rights of clean athletes and the integrity of competition are upheld."

"We appreciate Congress’ efforts to address such injustices, and we are committed to supporting the continuing development of international tools and initiatives needed to root out fraud, identify bad actors and help to ensure integrity in global sport," she continued.

On November 17, the US Senate passed the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act (RADA), which empowers the United States to pursue criminal prosecution of violators of anti-doping rules around the world. On December 5, US President Donald Trump signed the bill into law. The act was named after a former director of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, Grigory Rodchenkov, who is positioned as WADA’s chief informer in the case of doping violations in Russian sports. The Rodchenkov Act applies to all competitions where the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules are in place, however, professional North American leagues such as the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Hockey League (NHL) won’t be targeted by this law because they are not regulated by the WADA Code.

Violators face a fine of up to $1 million and a prison term of up to 10 years.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on November 19 that the United States would undoubtedly be guided by mostly political reasons when making decisions based on the Rodchenkov Act.