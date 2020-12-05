Sports minister calls for protecting Russian athletes following signing of Rodchenkov Act

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. There is a need to develop measures to minimize risks for Russian athletes following the signing of the so-called Rodchenkov Act by US President Donald Trump, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told the Match Strana TV channel.

The Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act gives US officials the power to prosecute individuals for doping violations at sports events involving American athletes.

"The sports community, including WADA [the World Anti-Doping Agency], shares the view that such a move may create an imbalance in the system aimed at preventing violations of anti-doping rules because it is a situation where a country claims the right to judge," Matytsin pointed out. "We are negative about it and will have to think about how to minimize risks for Russian athletes," the sports minister added.