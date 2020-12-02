Russia’s Andrey Rublev nominated for ATP’s Most Improved Player of the Year award

TASS, December 3. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev is in the running to win the Most Improved Player of the Year award of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), the organization revealed the 2020 nominations on Wednesday.

Rublev, 23, made the nomination along with Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman, Frenchman Ugo Humbert and Italy’s Jannik Sinner.

Moreover, another Russian, Andrey Kuznetsov is nominated as the Comeback Player of the Year together with South African Kevin Anderson and Canadians Vasek Pospisil and Milos Raonic.

Rublev has won seven ATP titles, five of which were conquered in 2020. He reached three Grand Slam quarterfinals, with two of them this season.