Russia’s UFC Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov rules out exhibition fights

"I would like to take some rest as I have only recently wrapped up with my sports career," he added.

"I had plenty of fights throughout my career. I have no interest [in exhibition fights] at the moment," Nurmagomedov said speaking at a news conference in Moscow on Wednesday.

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russia’s UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who announced his retirement in October, said on Wednesday that he had no plans at the moment to participate in exhibition fights.

On October 24, Reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje of the United States in Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital city, during the UFC-254 tournament, defending his champion’s belt for the third time in a row. The Russian fighter booked the victory over his US opponent with a choke in Round 2.

Shortly after the victorious bout in Abu Dhabi over Gaethje, Nurmagomedov stunned his numerous fans worldwide by saying that he would retire because he wants to spend more time with his family.

Asked at a news conference whether the Russian fighter pondered a comeback, Nurmagomedov replied: "If you decided to call it quits then call it quits."

"However, [UFC President] Dana White is likely to offer money," Nurmagomedov continued. "If the offer is about $100 million, then it will be an issue to discuss. Let’s see what he offers."

According to earlier media reports, Nurmagomedov planned a meeting with UFC President Dana White, who noted recently that the meeting with Khabib could take place in Abu Dhabi.

The 32-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ holds an unblemished record of 29 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (eight by KOs, 11 by submission and 10 by decision).

Khabib Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia’s North Caucasus Region of Dagestan, was the first Russian to win the UFC champion title during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta in the spring of 2018.

On Tuesday, Nurmagomedov stated at a news conference in Uzbekistan that the inclusion of the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighting on the program of the Olympic Games would be one of his top priorities in the next couple of years.

The Russian fighter stated that he planned to meet with President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach to discuss a possibility of including the MMA Fighting on the program of the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.