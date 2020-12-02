German auto racer Mick Schumacher teams up with Russia’s Mazepin in F1 Team Haas

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. German auto racer Mick Schumacher will join the world of FIA Formula 1 next year having signed a multi-year contract with F1 Team Haas, the American team’s press office announced in a statement.

"Haas F1 Team has signed Germany’s Mick Schumacher as part of its all-new driver lineup for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship and beyond in a multi-year agreement," the statement said without specifying the exact term of the agreement.

"Schumacher (21), a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy and the son of seven-time FIA Formula 1 World Champion Michael Schumacher, leads the Formula 2 title race heading into the final round of the season at Bahrain International Circuit [on December 4-6]," according to Team Haas.

Commenting on Schumacher’s arrival Team Principal of Haas F1 Team Guenther Steiner said: "I’m very pleased that we’re able to confirm Mick Schumacher in our driver lineup for next season and I look forward to welcoming him into the team."

"The Formula 2 Championship has long served as a proving ground for talent to showcase their credentials and this year’s field has undoubtedly been one of the most competitive in recent seasons," Steiner continued. "Mick has won races, collected podiums and excelled against some pretty exceptional talent in 2020."

"I firmly believe he’s earned the opportunity to graduate into Formula 1 based on his performances," he added.

Mick Schumacher said after signing the contract with Haas: "The prospect of being on the Formula 1 grid next year makes me incredibly happy and I’m simply speechless."

"I would like to thank Haas F1 Team, Scuderia Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy for placing their trust in me," the statement quoted Schumacher as saying. "I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents - I know that I owe them everything."

"I have always believed that I would realize my dream of Formula 1," he added.

On Tuesday, F1 Team Haas announced that it signed a multi-year contract with Russian auto-racer Nikita Mazepin, who became Russia’s fourth racer in the world’s most prestigious auto racing series, FIA Formula 1.

Earlier in the year, F1 Team Haas announced that it decided to part with its two racers, Kevin Magnussen of Denmark and Romain Grosjean of France.

Mick Schumacher, the son of legendary F1’s seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher, is the winner of 2018 Formula 3 series and racing in F2 series last year for Team Prema he finished 12th in the overall standings. Schumacher stated later in 2019 that his ambition was to win the Formula 2 World Championship in 2020.

This year, Schumacher leads the F2 overall driver’s standings packing 205 points, while his future F1 Team Haas teammate Mazepin, who is also racing in F2 series for Team Hitech GP, is ranked 3rd with 162 points.