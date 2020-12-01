Lokomotiv Moscow loses 1:3 to Salzburg, out of UEFA Champions League

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow lost 1:3 to Austria’s Salzburg in a home match of UEFA Champions League’s Group A on Tuesday, losing all chances of making it into the tournament’s playoff.

The goal for Lokomotiv was scored by Anton Miranchuk (79’, on penalty). Mergim Berisha (28’ and 41’) and Karim Adeymi (81’) netted the ball for Salzburg.

With only one round left, Lokomotiv holds the last spot in Group A with three points and has already lost all chances of proceeding into the next round of the tournament. Bayern Munich tops the chart with 12 points, followed by Atletico Madrid (five points). Salzburg is third with four points.

Atletico Madrid will clash with Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

During Group A’s final matchday, due on December 9, Lokomotiv Moscow will face Bayern Munich, while Atletico Madrid will take on Salzburg.