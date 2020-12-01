Russia’s heavyweight fighter Alexey Oleynik signs two contracts with UFC

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russia mixed martial arts (MMA) heavyweight fighter Alexey Oleynik has signed a new contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as a contract for the fight next February, the fighter said on his Instagram page.

"Today, I have signed two contracts with UFC," the 43-year-old Russian fighter. "The first one, is an improved contract with the organization, and the second one is for the fight on February 20."

Russia’s MMA heavyweight fighter last fought on August 8, when he suffered a technical knockout defeat to Derrick ‘The Black Beast’ Lewis of the United States.

Nicknamed ‘The Boa Constrictor,’ Oleynik holds a record of 59 wins (eight by KO/TKO, 46 by submission and five by decision) and 14 defeats (eight by KO/TKO, two by submission and four by decision).

