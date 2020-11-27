Earlier postponed Games of CIS Countries to be hosted by Kazan in September 2021

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The Games of the CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States) Countries in Russia’s Kazan, which were earlier postponed for one year due to the novel coronavirus, will be held on September 4-11, 2021, the press service of the Russian Sports Ministry announced on Friday.

According to the press office, the new dates of the Games of the CIS Countries have been confirmed earlier in the day during an on-line conference of the CIS Council on the Physical Culture and Sport.

The inaugural edition of the 2020 Games of the CIS Countries was initially scheduled to be hosted by Kazan on August 20-27 and envisaged competitions in 22 sports for athletes between the age of 14 and 23 contesting 280 sets of medals.

However, due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, a decision was made earlier in the year to move the 2020 Games of the CIS Countries for September 4-11 and then to postpone the competitions again until the next year.

