CSKA held by Feyenoord at home match of Europa League

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The Europa League game between CSKA Moscow and Feyenoord Rotterdam ended with a score of 0:0. The match of the fourth round of the Europa League took place in Moscow at the VEB-Arena with a limited number of spectators.

At the 48th minute of the game, Feyenoord’s striker Nikolai Jorgensen received his second yellow card and was sent off.

This season, Russian football clubs have not won any single game in 16 European Cup matches. Earlier this week, at the group stage of the Champions League, Zenit St. Petersburg lost to Italia’s Lazio (1:3), Krasnodar was defeated by Spain’s Sevilla (1: 2), Lokomotiv Moscow, was held by Spain’s Atletico (0: 0). Krasnodar and Zenit have lost their chances of reaching the playoffs of the tournament.