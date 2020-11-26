Flags at FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich are at half-mast in memory of Diego Maradona

"Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players in history, sadly passed away on Wednesday, less than a month after turning 60," according to a statement posted on FIFA’s official website. "The football world was left devastated by his death."

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, has lowered its flags to half-mast at the organization’s headquarters in Switzerland’s Zurich in remembrance of Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, FIFA’s press service reported on Thursday.

Argentine football legend and coach Diego Maradona died on November 25 from a cardiac arrest at the age of 60.

Soon after the news of Maradona’s death FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated: "Diego may be eternal now, but for forever, Diego will also have a most prominent place in the incredible story of all football fairy tales. Our deepest sympathy goes to his family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, dear Diego. We love you."

Playing for the national team of Argentina, Maradona scored 50 goals in his 113 match appearances. In 1986 he led his national team to win the FIFA World Cup in Mexico.

Late on Wednesday, Alberto Fernandez, the president of Argentina, announced three days of national mourning following the news of Maradona's death.