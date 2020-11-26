Knockouts allowed at Tyson-Jones exhibition boxing clash, says fight’s promoter

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Knockouts will be allowed during an exhibition boxing bout between world legendary fighters Mike Tyson of the United States and Roy Jones Jr. of Russia this week, the US-based Variety magazine reported.
The much-anticipated exhibition fight between 54-year-old Mike Tyson and 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. is scheduled to be held this week, November 28, at the Staples Arena in Los Angeles, California.
"A knockout is allowed," Variety quoted fight’s promoter Ryan Kavanaugh as saying. "We heard someone say there’s no knockouts. A knockout is absolutely allowed. If someone’s bleeding, the fight’s not going to stop."
Kavanaugh also said that the Tyson-Jones exhibition fight would consist of eight rounds, lasting two minutes each, and the fighters would have to use 12-ounce gloves instead of the standard 10-ounce pair.
Asked whether a heavier pair of gloves might affect the fight between the two boxing veterans, Kavanaugh said: "That’s like putting in an extra Kleenex [facial tissues] between two trucks crashing."
The fight’s promoter also said that there would be no judges at the ringside, but a referee inside the ring. The exhibition fight will be observed by three former WBC (the World Boxing Council) champions and they would declare an unofficial winner, should the fight go the full distance of eight two-minute rounds.
"They will have a ref there," he said. "The ref will be overseeing the fight under are all normal fight professional rules, with a few exceptions."
"WBC is scoring and a winner will be determined using those scores as a basis. The results will not be reflected on their fight record," Kavanaugh added.
Roy Jones Jr.
In September 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to grant Russian citizenship to Roy Jones Jr. The professional career of the US-born boxer began in 1989 and he has won world titles in four weight classes to his credit.
At one point, he was considered the world’s top boxer regardless of weight category. He is also a unique sporting figure in being the only fighter winning champion titles in the middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions.
In professional boxing he scored 66 wins, including 47 knockouts, and lost nine fights. In 1988, he won a silver medal at the Seoul Olympics.
Mike Tyson
Legendary American boxer and former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world Mike Tyson holds a record of 50 wins (44 by KOs) and six defeats in his 58 professional boxing career bouts.
The US fighter, who officially wrapped up his professional career in 2005, holds the record of being the youngest boxer to win WBC, WBA and IBF belts when he was at the age of 20. He won his first 19 professional career bouts with a knockout.
Tyson, inducted in the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame, was the first ever heavyweight boxer to simultaneously hold the WBC, WBA and IBF champion’s belts and the only fighter to successfully unify them.