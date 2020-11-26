Knockouts allowed at Tyson-Jones exhibition boxing clash, says fight’s promoter

The much-anticipated exhibition fight between 54-year-old Mike Tyson and 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. is scheduled to be held this week, November 28, at the Staples Arena in Los Angeles, California

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Knockouts will be allowed during an exhibition boxing bout between world legendary fighters Mike Tyson of the United States and Roy Jones Jr. of Russia this week, the US-based Variety magazine reported. The much-anticipated exhibition fight between 54-year-old Mike Tyson and 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. is scheduled to be held this week, November 28, at the Staples Arena in Los Angeles, California.

"A knockout is allowed," Variety quoted fight’s promoter Ryan Kavanaugh as saying. "We heard someone say there’s no knockouts. A knockout is absolutely allowed. If someone’s bleeding, the fight’s not going to stop." Kavanaugh also said that the Tyson-Jones exhibition fight would consist of eight rounds, lasting two minutes each, and the fighters would have to use 12-ounce gloves instead of the standard 10-ounce pair. Asked whether a heavier pair of gloves might affect the fight between the two boxing veterans, Kavanaugh said: "That’s like putting in an extra Kleenex [facial tissues] between two trucks crashing." The fight’s promoter also said that there would be no judges at the ringside, but a referee inside the ring. The exhibition fight will be observed by three former WBC (the World Boxing Council) champions and they would declare an unofficial winner, should the fight go the full distance of eight two-minute rounds. "They will have a ref there," he said. "The ref will be overseeing the fight under are all normal fight professional rules, with a few exceptions." "WBC is scoring and a winner will be determined using those scores as a basis. The results will not be reflected on their fight record," Kavanaugh added.

In September 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to grant Russian citizenship to Roy Jones Jr. The professional career of the US-born boxer began in 1989 and he has won world titles in four weight classes to his credit.

