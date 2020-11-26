Russia’s national biathlon team cleared for taking part in IBU World Cup in Finland

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The Russian national biathlon team has been allowed to take part in the opening stage of the 2020/2021 IBU (the International Biathlon Union) World Cup series in Finland this month, the press service of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) reported on Thursday.

The RBU’s press office reported earlier in the day that national team’s biathlete Anton Babikov had been diagnosed with a positive case of the novel coronavirus.

"The Russian national team is no longer quarantined and the start of the World Cup will be skipped only by Babikov and [Russian biathlete Yevgeny] Garanichev," according to a statement from the RBU press service.

TASS reported earlier citing its sources that four positive COVID-19 cases were registered in the Russian national men’s biathlon team ahead of the opening stage of the 2020/2021 IBU (the International Biathlon Union) World Cup series in Finland’s Kontiolahti.

According to the previous reports the positive COVID-19 cases were registered with the national team’s doctors Roman Leifer and Yevgeny Shutov, massage therapist Valery Lashin and biathlete Anton Babikov.

The first two stages of the 2020/2021 IBU World Cup are scheduled to be hosted by Finland’s Kontiolahti on November 27-29 and on December 3-6. The Russian national team lined up 14 biathletes for the opening stage of the World Cup series this week.

Positive COVID-19 cases were also reported earlier in the national teams of Latvia, Moldova, France and Romania.