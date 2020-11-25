International Luge Federation postpones int’l pre-Olympic training week

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The International Luge Federation (FIL) and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee have decided to postpone the international training week originally scheduled for February 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the FIL press service said on Wednesday.

"The new plans are to hold the international training week and the subsequent test event at the Yanqing National Sliding Center (CHN) in autumn 2021," it said.

"A postponement of our training week and the test event in China is the safest solution for our athletes and the coaches in the current situation. We think that the circumstances will be better in the autumn of 2021, and we saw during the pre-homologation in October 2020 that the track is very well planned and built and that the conditions are excellent even in the fall," FIL President Einars Fogel was quoted as saying.

Apart from that, the FIL said it was trying to find another venue for the Luge World Cup final originally scheduled to be held in Yanqing on February 20-21.