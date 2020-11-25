Maradona was greatest on the field as footballer - Russian national team coach

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Diego Maradona was a genius player back in the day when he was playing, head coach of the Russian national football team Stanislav Cherchesov told TASS.

The news of Maradona’s passing emerged on Wednesday.

"It was with heavy heart that I read the news that great footballer of the modern times Diego Maradona passed away. I was lucky to meet him both on the green field when Spartak was playing against Napoli and at different tournaments and events. In particular, the Confederation Cup and the [FIFA] World Cup in Russia. When I was asked to describe him as a player, only one word came to mind - genius," Cherchesov said.

"I offer deepest condolences to all those who were close to this unique footballer myself and on behalf of the Russian national team. We will always remember his one-of-a kind game," he added.

Maradona became the world champion in 1986 as part of the Argentinian national team, he is considered to be one of the best footballers of the 21st century.