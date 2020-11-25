Diego Maradona dies aged 60

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Argentine football legend and coach Diego Maradona died on Wednesday from a cardiac arrest at the age of 60.

Reuters news agency reported earlier that Maradona "recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago."

According to earlier reports of Clarin newspaper, Maradona was first admitted to a hospital in La Plata on November 2. His doctor Leopoldo Luque said at that time that the hospitalization was a routine procedure, as Maradona wanted to undergo a medical checkup, which detected a subdural hematoma.

The next day Maradona was transferred to another hospital for a surgery. On November 12, Maradona was discharged from that hospital.

According to the country’s presidential press office, Alberto Fernandez, the president of Argentina, announced three days of national mourning following the news of Maradona's death.