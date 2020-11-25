Russian Diving Federation President Vlasenko reelected for another 4-year term

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Alexei Vlasenko, the president of the Russian Diving Federation (RDF), has been reelected as the federation’s head for another four-year period.

The election procedure of the RDF president was held on Wednesday in the Russian capital of Moscow during the report and election conference. Vlasenko, a sole candidate running for the post, received unanimous support.

Vlasenko, 55, assumed the post of the president of the Russian Diving Federation in 2010.

Earlier this month, Vlasenko was reelected the president of the Russian Synchronized Swimming Federation.

He also runs for the post of the president of the Russian Water Polo Federation (RWPF), which he headed since 2016. The elections for the RWPF’s presidential post are slated for November 27.

In early November, Vlasenko was reelected to the European Swimming League (LEN) Bureau.