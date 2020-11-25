Argentina’s MMA fighter Sordi uses $1 mln prize money to help the needy in his hometown

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Argentina’s mixed martial arts fighter Emiliano Sordi donated the $1 million prize money that he had earned fighting this year to help the residents of his native town of Rio Cuarto who are facing hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MMA Junkie website reported on Wednesday.

Sordi, 29, is the winner of the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and had reportedly earned $1 million in prize money. The fighter decided to donate that sum to help people of his native town of Rio Cuarto, which has a population of about 184,000, with food supplies.

"Everything here is very rough. The economy is very bad. The situation is looking very ugly," the MMA Junkie quoted Sordi as saying about the situation in his town. "During the quarantine, a few times we were allowed to leave during the week."

"I would go out and try to help people with my friends," Sordi continued. "We got special permits that the municipality gave us and we would go out twice or three times a week, sometimes one, and we would give out food," he elaborated.

"We started giving food to about 300 people and we got to a point where we gave food to 3,000. So economically, I didn’t enjoy any of (the $1 million prize). I didn’t buy anything," Sordi said.

"I didn’t go on vacation. I mean, I was locked at home. But I used those resources to help people who were going through a rough time," the fighter added.

Argentina’s Emiliano ‘He-Man’ Sordi currently boasts a professional fighting career record of 22 wins (16 by KO/TKO; six by submission) and eight defeats (three by KO/TKO; four by submission and one by decision).