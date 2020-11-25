FIFA reveals list of nominees for Best FIFA Football Awards 2020

"FIFA has revealed the candidates shortlisted for seven of the individual trophies that will be presented at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on December 17, 2020," the statement reads.

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, has announced a list of nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020, the federation’s press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

One of the presented seven categories for the individual FIFA trophy is the Best FIFA Men’s Player and lists 11 international footballers nominated for this award.

The nominated players for the award in FIFA Men’s Player of 2020 are: Spain’s Thiago Alcantara (FC Bayern Munich/Liverpool FC); Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus FC); Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City FC); Poland’s Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern Munich); Senegal’s Sadio Mane (Liverpool FC); France’s Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain FC); Argentina’s Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona); Brazil’s Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain FC); Spain’s Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid FC); Egypt’s Mohamed Salah (Liverpool FC) and Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands (Liverpool FC).

According to the statement, the public voting on the FIFA website started today, November 25, and will run until December 9. "FIFA will announce the three finalists in each of the seven categories… on December 11, 2020," the statement reads.

The awarding ceremony is scheduled for December 17 and will be organized in an on-line format due to the current global situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 60,186,370 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,416,830 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 41,642,400 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.