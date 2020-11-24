Zenit St. Petersburg, Krasnodar out of UEFA Champions League

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg lost 1:3 to Italy’s Lazio in Rome on Wednesday, losing all chances of making it into the playoff stage of the UEFA Champions League. Another Russian football club, Krasnodar, lost all chances for playoff in Group E after being defeated 1:2 by Sevilla.

Artem Dzyuba netted the ball for Zenit on the 25th minute. Ciro Immobile (3’ and 55’ on penalty) and Marco Parolo (22’) scored for Lazio.

In another Group F match on Tuesday, Germany’s Borussia Dortmund defeated Belgium’s Brugge 3:0. With two matchdays left in the group stage, Borussia holds the top spot in the group with nine points, followed by Lazio with eight points. Brugge is third with four points while Zenit is fourth, with only one point. In the next round, Zenit will face Brugge, while Lazio will take on Borussia Dortmund.

Late on Tuesday, Russia’s Krasnodar lost 1:2 to Spain’s Sevilla at home in the group stage of UEFA Champions League, also losing all chances of making it into the playoff. The game was held in front of 10,554 spectators at the Krasnodar stadium.

Wanderson Maciel Sousa Campos scored for Krasnodar on the 56th minute. Ivan Rakitic and Munir El Haddadi netted the ball for Sevilla on the 4th and the 95th minute, respectively.

Meanwhile, UK’s Chelsea defeated France’s Rennes 2:1. Having scored ten points each, Chelsea and Sevilla are at the top of the group. Krasnodar and Rennes have one point each and have already lost all chances of making it into the playoff stage of the tournament with two matchdays still to be played in the group stage. In the next round, due on December 2, Krasnodar will take on Rennes, while Sevilla will face Chelsea at home.