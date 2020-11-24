Russian football team’s coach Cherchesov says unlikely to resign after recent defeats

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Stanislav Cherchesov, the head coach of the Russian national football team, has no intentions of resigning from his post after the team’s two defeats in closing matches of the UEFA Nations League group stage, Cherchesov said in an interview with Russia’s Match-TV sports television channel.

"This is not what the head coach of the Russian national team must do [to resign]," Cherchesov said. "I would have done it if I had to do it."

The Russian national football team lost to the Serbian squad on November 18 with a devastating score of 0-5 in the match of the final round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League and failed to make its way to the top division of the tournament.

"It was only a single match. That match was played at an extremely poor level, but we have to draw conclusions," he continued.

Earlier in the month, the Russian team booked a scoreless draw in a friendly match against Moldova (on November 12) and then lost to Turkey 2-3 in the UEFA Nations League tournament (on November 15).

"We have solved an important task as we qualified for the Euro Cup," Cherchesov added.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced on March 17 a decision to postpone the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg is among 12 cities in Europe to host the European championship’s matches.

Cherchesov, 57, took the reins of the national football squad in the summer of 2016 signing a contract with the RFU to work as the head coach of the team until August 2018.

In July 2018, the RFU extended the contract with Cherchesov for two more years stipulating an option of prolonging it for another two-year term. The decision of the Russian governing football body to maintain partnership with Cherchesov followed the national team’s successful home performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Led by Cherchesov, the Russian national football team managed to reach the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup advancing with a win over the Spanish team in the round of Last 16 and then losing on a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals to Croatia, which eventually reached the final match of that world championship in Russia.

Last year Russia played 10 international fixtures and they were all qualifiers for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup - in March, Russia lost to Belgium 1-3 and defeated Kazakhstan 4-0; in June, Russia beat San Marino and Cyprus (9-0 and 1-0 respectively); in September, the team routed Scotland (2-1) and Kazakhstan (1-0); in October the Russian footballers blanked Scotland 4-0 and then blazed past Cyprus 5-0.

Playing two international matches in November 2019, the Russian team lost again to Belgium 1-4 at home and then enjoyed a confident 5-0 away win over San Marino.

The Russian team finished second in its qualifying Group I and secured a berth in the final tournament.