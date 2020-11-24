Russian tennis player Rublev says happy to finish this season as World’s No. 8

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Andrey Rublev is happy to finish this year’s tennis season in 8th place of the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Ranking and to make a debut appearance at the ATP Finals in London earlier this month, the Russian player announced on Instagram.

"It was an incredible experience to play at the ATP Finals for the first time in my career," the 23-year-old player stated.

"I was very lucky to qualify this year in London and be part of one of the main tournaments of the season," Rublev continued. "Thank you ATP Tour for this award, I’m happy to finish this year #8."

In his debut appearance at the ATP Finals annual tournament, Rublev played three matches, defeating Austria’s Dominic Thiem and losing encounters with Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The ATP Finals tournament was held between November 15-22, 2020 in London. The competition had $5.7 million in prize money up for grabs. This high-profile sporting event is now scheduled to move to Italy’s Turin in 2021.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev won the 2020 ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Finals tournament in London on November 22 beating Austria’s Dominic Thiem 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.