Putin says Daniil Medvedev was brilliant at ATP Finals

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev for his ATP Finals victory, the congratulatory telegram was published on the Kremlin’s website Tuesday.

"You went through the whole ATP Finals tournament brilliantly and in one breath, you demonstrated great preparation, mastery and truly fighting spirit in beautiful and tense matches. Your victory continues great traditions of the Russian tennis school," the telegram reads.

The president wished the athlete all the best and to achieve new heights.

On November 22, Medvedev conquered the ATP Finals by defeating Austria’s Dominic Thiem in the final 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 and became the second Russian ever to win the tournament after Nikolay Davydenko in 2009. Medvedev is currently ranked fourth in the world and has won nine ATP titles.