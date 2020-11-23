Sambo World Cup in Moscow next month to be held without spectators in attendance

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Sambo World Cup ‘A. Kharlampiev Memorial,’ which is scheduled to be hosted by the Russian capital in mid-December, will be organized without spectators in attendance, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the press office of the tournament’s organizing committee announced in a statement on Monday.

"In view of the difficult epidemiological situation in the country and in line with recommendations of [Russia’s sanitary watchdog] Rospotrebnadzor a decision was made to hold the tournament without spectators in attendance," the statement from the press service reads.

The 2020 Sambo World Cup ‘A. Kharlampiev Memorial’ is scheduled to be held at the Luzhniki Sports Complex in Moscow on December 18-19. Some 300 Sambo wrestlers and representatives of the national sports federations have been registered to take part in the tournament as part of the delegations from 15 countries.

The tournament was named after one of the founders of Sambo wrestling, Anatoly Kharlampiev. It has been held since 1980.

Sambo wrestling

Sambo wrestling originated in Russia in the 1920s, when soldiers of the then-Soviet Army developed their own hand-to-hand combat technique. The word Sambo is a Russian acronym, which stands for "self-defense without weapons."

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in 2016, in relation to Sambo wrestling and its global perspectives, that the Russia-originated wrestling should be included in the Olympic program, but it would require a lengthy and labor-consuming period.

In November 2018, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued its official recognition for Sambo wrestling as an Olympic competition, which can help the sport to officially enter the Olympic program of wrestling competitions in the future and to secure a financial assistance on behalf of the global Olympic body.