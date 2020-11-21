2020 ATP Finals: Russia’s Medvedev blazes past Schwartzman with straight sets win

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Daniil Medvedev has continued his winning streak at the 2020 ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Finals in London defeating late on Friday night Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in the third and final round of the tournament’s group stage.

The 24-year-old Russian blasted past his Argentinian opponent with the straight sets win of 6-3; 6-3 in one hour and 13 minutes.

"I was playing great in the two previous matches," the official ATP website quoted Mevedev as saying during his on-court interview after the match. "I think it is always good to stay undefeated for the confidence. I wanted to win the match, so I am really happy that I have done it."

"I was serving really good today, so that helped me a lot throughout all the match," the Russian tennis star continued.

"When I was so young, starting to hold the racquet and just started to be interested in tennis… I started to see Grand Slams," Medvedev said. "First it was Roger [Federer] winning everything, then Rafa [Rafael Nadal] came and started to make his mark and then it was Novak [Djokovic]."

"It is a great pleasure to play against all of them and I am really looking forward to tomorrow," he added.

Medvedev, who is currently ranked by the ATP as World’s No. 4, defeated earlier this week World’s No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic of Serbia and is now set to play against Rafael Nadal of Spain in the semifinals. In another semifinal encounter, Austria’s Dominic Thiem is set to face Djokovic.

The ATP Finals are held between November 15 and 22, 2020 in London and the competition has $5.7 million in prize money up for grabs. The tournament is scheduled to move to Italy’s Turin in 2021.

Earlier this month, Medvedev grabbed his first title this season, winning the 2020 Paris Masters title. In his final match on November 8, the Russian tennis star snatched a comeback victory of 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 over Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Medvedev is now the fourth Russian to win the Paris tournament, after Marat Safin (2000, 2002, 2004), Nikolai Davydenko (2006) and Karen Khachanov (2018).

In early September, Medvedev reached the semifinals stage of the 2020 US Open, where he lost in three sets to Dominic Thiem of Austria 2-6; 6-7 (7-9); 6-7 (5-7). The Austrian player eventually won the Grand Slam tournament in the United States defeating Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the final.

Medvedev hit the international media headlines last summer with his maiden Grand Slam final appearance at the US Open, losing a dramatic five-set thriller to Spain’s Rafael Nadal.