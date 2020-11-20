Medvedev to face Nadal in ATP Finals SFs

TASS, November 20. Spaniard Rafael Nadal has beaten Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final third round robin match in Group London 2020 in this year’s edition of the ATP Finals, offering $5.7 million in prize money.

The Spaniard, 34, clinched the victory 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Following all the group matches, the standings put Austria’s Dominic Thiem in the first place, followed by Nadal, while defending champion Tsitsipas finished third and Russian Andrey Rublev placed last despite his two-set convincing victory over Thiem earlier on Thursday. Therefore, Thiem and Nadal are through to the semifinals.

The ATP Finals pits eight best players at the end of the season against each other, they are split into two round robin groups to contest the right to progress to semifinals. This year, the groups are named Group London 2020 and Group Tokyo 1970.

In the semifinals, Nadal will square off with winner of Group Tokyo 1970 Russian Daniil Medvedev. Thiem’s semifinal opponent will be determined on Friday in the match between Serb Novak Djokovic and Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Nadal is ranked second in the world and has won 86 ATP titles, although he is notably missing the ATP Finals trophy. The Spaniard shares the Grand Slam record with Swiss Roger Federer as each won 20 of them.

Tsitsipas, 22, is ranked sixth and has won five ATP titles. In October, he reached the semifinals of the French Open, equaling his best Grand Slam performance to date at the 2019 Australian Open.

The ATP Finals has been held since 1970, Federer holds record six trophies in the tournament. Among Russian male tennis players, only Nikolay Davydenko won the Finals in 2009. The tournament location rotates between cities around the world, London has been organizing the ATP Finals since 2009, although the competitions are set to move to Italy’s Turin in 2021.