Andrey Rublev regrets not being able to fight for ATP Finals SF spot

TASS, November 19. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has said that he could have contested a semifinal spot in this year’s edition of the ATP Finals had he not lost his second round-robin match from a match point up, ATP quoted the Russian as saying.

On Thursday, Rublev defeated Austria’s Dominic Thiem, who already secured his top spot in Group London 2020 and a place in the semifinals on Tuesday, 6-2, 7-5. The Russian previously lost to Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"I started really well, since the first point [and] since the first return," Rublev said in his on-court interview. "Dominic didn’t start that well and I took advantage [from] the beginning. That helped me to have more confidence and helped me to play better and better… I wish Dominic the best of luck in the semi-finals, he deserves to be where he is and he deserves to win the title."

"I feel happy to be here. I was so close in my second match. I had match point and I was serving, so it could have been a completely different story if I won two matches. I would maybe still have a chance to be in the semi-finals… It is a part of life, [I] just need to keep working and we will see what is going to happen next," the Russian tennis player noted.