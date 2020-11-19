Russian sports chief lauds adoption of new Sports Development Strategy until 2030

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. A decision of the Russian government to approve the Russian Federation’s Strategy for the Physical Culture and Sports Development until 2030 was one of the important steps to boost the further expansion of sports infrastructure in the country, Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced earlier in the day that the Cabinet of Ministers approved a project on the Russian Federation’s Strategy for the Physical Culture and Sports Development until 2030 during its session in Moscow.

"The adoption of the Strategy for the Physical Culture and Sports Development until 2030 is the most important step towards the further development of our country’s sports sphere," the Russian Sports Ministry’s press office quoted Matytsin as saying in a statement.

"As we have been preparing this strategy, we were guided by the prime task of granting equal opportunities to every citizen of Russia of having an access to physical culture and sports and to lead a healthy style of life," Matytsin said.

"Up to 70% of Russia’s population will be exercising sports on a regular basis after the [Russian] Strategy for the Physical Culture and Sports Development until 2030 is implemented," the Russian sports minister added.

On November 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the country’s government to introduce all necessary amendments and approve before December 25 the Russian Federation’s Strategy for the Physical Culture and Sports Development until 2030.

Addressing a session of the Presidential Council on the Physical Culture and Sports Development on October 6, Putin stated that Russia’s new strategy on the country’s Physical Culture and Sports Development until the year of 2030 must stipulate force majeure circumstances as thousands of sports tournaments were either cancelled or postponed this year in Russia and the rest of the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Russian president said on October 6 that the introduced restrictions following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in regard to sports gyms and schools in Russia "affected citizens, professional athletes, sports organizations and businesses."

Russian President Putin is personally in charge of the Presidential Council on Physical Culture and Sports Development. The Council was established for cooperation between various government bodies and organizations in regard to issues of the state policy in the sphere of the physical culture and sports.