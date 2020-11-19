China's Hainan to host BMW Hood to Coast relay race in December

SANYA, November 19. /TASS/. China's Hainan will host the BMW Hood to Coast one-day relay race on December 12, 2020, reported Xinhua.

The race begins in the mountainous area of ​​Yanoda Rainforest Park, located in the southern part of the island, and wraps up in the central square of Yalongwan Bay in Sanya. The route is 163.8 km long. At least 420 teams, consisting of five people, are planning to cover this distance in 24 hours.

Runners need to alternately overcome the route's 14 stages. After the handover from one participant to another, the resting team members will be transported by hybrid vehicles provided by the event sponsor, BMW, to the next section of the track.

Hainan hosted the relay race for the first time in December 2019. "With this sporting event, we hope to attract more tourists to Hainan," said the agency of the provincial sports administration's Mai Yuwan. "We intend to establish an international tourism consumption center on the island to benefit the local economy."

The Hood to Coast Team Race was first organized in Oregon in 1982, starting at the slopes of Hood Volcano and ending at the Pacific coast. In 2017, this event went international — the relay race took place in the Chinese province of Hebei.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.